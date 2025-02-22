Suman Indori Upcoming Twist: Suman deploys a plan for counterattack; Devika kidnaps Rishi

Suman Indori the Colors television show produced by Studio LSD has seen engaging drama with Suman (Ashnoor Kaur) being worried about Teerth’s (Zain Imam) fight for custody of Rishi. As we know, Teerth got to know that Rishi is his son through DNA matching and warned to take away Rishi from Suman. We also saw Teerth’s excitement as he danced happily with his family. Teerth’s mother was happy to see her son being happy after a while. We wrote about Rishi taking the big move and coming to meet Teerth. He told Teerth to not separate him from his Sumi. These words of Rishi shattered Teerth from within.

The upcoming episode will see Suman deploy the plan of bringing a person she trusts. Bhoomi her sister, will be a practising lawyer now, and Suman will call her to fight the custody case in her favour. However, on the other hand, Devika (Anita Hassanandani) will decide to turn things around by harming Rishi. She will not want Teerth to get custody of Rishi and does not want Suman and Teerth to ever come together. Hence, she will kidnap Rishi and take him away. Suman will assume that Teerth is behind Rishi’s kidnap.

What will happen now?

Suman Indori the new Colors show produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD is the story of Suman who owns a Chaat Bhandaar and is the breadwinner of her house. How her journey meets with political aspirations and love, and how she paves a path for her future is the crux of the story. Ashnoor Kaur, Anita Hassanandani and Zain Imam play lead roles in the show.