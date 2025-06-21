Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bhide reveals his fear to Madhavi; Will Madhavi see the ghost?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the residents of Gokuldham Society enjoying their vacation at the bungalow. We saw the ghostly presence of Chakori around the house and it was Popatlal who saw the lady first. While the residents were planning to enjoy the evening and night, Chakori was also waiting for the day to fade so that she could take over. At night, Bhide saw the presence of a shadow and made a big scene out of it. Madhavi asked him to relax.

The upcoming episode will see Bhide being tense as he will be sure of seeing a shadow on the terrace. He will decide to go to the terrace again and will see a ghost now. He will come running to Madhavi and will tell her that he saw a ghost. Madhavi will not believe him and will drag him to the terrace again and will ask him to show her the ghost.

Will Madhavi too experience the presence of a ghost?

