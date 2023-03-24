Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Beyond Dreams is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The show has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline.

As per the plot, Esha wakes to find that she and Mahek have been kidnapped by Ahana and Vicky. Armaan has been trying to find her and asks Veer for help, but he refuses. Armaan eventually saves Esha and Mahek. Armaan later ends up killing Vicky. With the help of Mahek, the Yogini temple is opened, and Veer realizes that Kavya is not inside. Ahana enters the Yogini temple to find her mother Nandini and helps her escape by having her feed on Esha’s blood.

Now, in the coming episode, Armaan warns Veer that the seal of the Yogini temple has only been temporarily broken and Esha helps them both escape in order to not be sealed in forever. Veer afterward confronts Ahana and Nandini and learns that a guard had let Kavya go, and she was never inside the temple. Ahana admits to having seen Kavya in goa in 1983. Soon, one of the werewolves escapes from the yogini temple.

Is this a new danger to Veer, Armaan and Esha?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.