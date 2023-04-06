Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Beyond Dreams is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The show has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline.

As per the plot, Esha and Cherry get into a fight at the bar. Lakshya and Cherry, later get in Veer’s car and discuss how Cherry misunderstood their relationship. Ahana and Viaan are having their moment in the kitchen and Viaan cuts his hand and Ahana starts sucking his blood. Veer brings Anita to his mansion and just as he is about to suck Anita’s blood, Armaan comes in and stops him. Just then Anita leaves and as soon as she does, Faizan enters the house through the glass window and the werewolves battle begins.

Now, in the coming episode, a stormy night dooms on Lansdale. Eisha is trying to get the truth out of Veer of all the happenings around. Armaan goes out of the house hunting and Veer taunts him. After a while Veer calls Esha to know about Armaan as he hasn’t returned, and he finds it fishy. Armaan has been kidnapped by Faizan and the other werewolves. Veer reaches their place but can’t go inside because of the ‘shyam tulsi totka’ so Esha decides to enter the house and free Armaan.

Will Esha be able to save Armaan?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.