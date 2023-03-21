Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Beyond Dreams is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The show has been receiving tremendous response and has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline.

As per the plot, Isha leaves with Veer and encounters a life-threatening incident at the bar. She manages to save Veer’s life and gets back home to find Armaan waiting for her. Later, a new wolf in the city follows Isha and threatens to kill her. The new wolf approaches Isha and blackmails her into going to an empty room. Further, Armaan and Veer arrive to rescue Isha, and Armaan kills the wolf.

Now, in the coming episode, the history of Kavya and Veer from 1924 is shown. Kavya stops a carriage and attacks and feeds on the people in it. In flashbacks, Armaan and Veer recall the long-ago actions taken by townspeople, including their father leading to the devastating events that caused the rift in their relationship. In the present, Mahek’s date with Vicky takes a frightening turn when she discovers Vicky is a werewolf and she has been kidnapped.

Will history repeat itself? Will there be a fight again?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.