Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the Colors show produced by Inspire Films has seen engaging drama and shocking twists in its plot. We saw how a few new entries in the form of Sudha, Nandini and Trisha have intrigued the audience.

Now the tale gets deeper in its shock value with Isha (Reem Shaikh) coming closer to knowing about her real mother’s identity. Her aunt Malini has told her about Sudha’s friend Trisha.

Isha goes to meet Trisha and understands that she knows quite a lot about the past. However, even before Isha could make Trisha talk about her mom, Trisha is attacked by an unknown man. She is thrown off the stairs after which she suffers a head injury.

The coming episode will see Sameer (Nikhil Arya) eventually knowing about his wife Sudha (Shilpa Sakhlani) being the mother of Isha. He will also know about Veer (Karan Kundrra) transforming Sudha into a werewolf. This will shock Sameer.

Sameer will be seen confronting Veer. The two of them will ensue in a battle in which Veer will end up killing Sameer.

Is this the end of Sameer? Or will he come back from the dead?

