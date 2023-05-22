Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad proposes Garry and Seerat’s marriage

Angad calls Garry and Sahiba’s family. He soon announces his idea of marrying Garry and Seerat. However, Sahiba opposes his decision in Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has started gaining popularity amongst its viewers. As seen so far, Angad’s family wants Angad and Sahiba to share the same room as every married couple. But Sahiba refuses to do so. Later, Angad’s family to ask Sahiba to come into his room. However, when Angad asks Sahiba, she refuses.

Later, Angad becomes adamant to bring Sahiba to the room hence he brings all of Sahiba’s belonging into his room and forces her to stay in his room. However, the equally adamant Sahiba goes and sleep in the garden instead. Angad sees her sleeping in the garden hence, he too sleeps in the garden, fearing his family’s anger. However, Angad gets bitten by mosquitoes and it becomes a big issue in the house. Finally, the two are forced to sleep in one room.

Now, in the coming episode, Sahiba gets the responsibility of making arrangements for Angad’s birthday party. She does a fine job and gets praised. Later, at the party, Angad calls Garry and Sahiba’s family. He soon announces his idea of marrying Garry and Seerat. However, Sahiba opposes his decision and asks her family to never agree to the proposal.

What will hapen next? Will Seerat agree to marry Garry?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: “I watched drunk scenes from different movies on repeat before getting into the skin of the character to enact a drunk emotional scene,” shares Vijayendra Kumeria from Teri Meri Doriyaann