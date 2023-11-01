Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann: Rumi's father Yashraj turns the tables in Angad's case

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Rumi's father Yashraj Baweja claiming that he has new evidence in Rumi's case.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Nov,2023 16:03:44
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) receiving the bullet when Rumi (Harsh Rajput) fired from his gun. He lost his mental stability and wanted to kill himself as well as Sahiba so that they could be together in a new world. However, Rumi shot at Angad and Angad saved Sahiba.

Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) managed to rush Angad to the hospital. However, Rumi’s father Yashraj Baweja (Hrishikesh Pandey) did not want to leave Angad scott-free after seeing that his son Rumi had become mentally unstable.

The coming episode will see the Brar family facing a threat as they will identify that Rumi is the son of Yashraj Baweja, who is Jasleen’s ex-husband. Sahiba will find out that Yashraj has an enmity with the entire Brar family and will never spare Angad in the court case.

However, when the time will come to face the hearing of the case, the judge will call Angad and Sahiba to her cabin under the special permission acquired by Yashraj Baweja.

Yashraj will produce before the judge, a new evidence, that of a video which will shock the judge. The judge will talk to Angad and Sahiba. Sahiba will be worried and scared of the video content and the charges that Yashraj might levy on Angad.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 300 31st October Written Episode Update

Sahiba was shocked to know that Rumi had lost his mental stability. Also, she was shocked to know that Rumi’s father had lodged a complaint stating that Angad should not get bail.

Will Yashraj help Angad prove his innocence?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

