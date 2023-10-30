Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sahiba admits an injured Angad to the hospital

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) finally being saved from Rumi’s (Harsh Rajput) clutches. However, Rumi did not give up at all, and he aimed the gun at Sahiba, and wanted to kill her and shoot himself too, so that the two of them can be together in a new world. Thinking so, Rumi will in the coming episode shoot at Sahiba. However, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) will save Sahiba and will get hit by the bullet. Angad will fall to the ground, leaving Sahiba in shock. The police will rush Sahiba along with an injured Angad to the hospital.

The coming episode will also see Angad proving his word to his family and also to Sahiba’s family. He will make video calls to both the families to show Sahiba to them, and tell them that Sahiba is alive. Amidst this, Angad will also talk about the huge misunderstanding and will tell Sahiba that he was not aware of the announcement his mother was to make of his marriage with Seerat.

Angad will faint amidst his confession to Sahiba and he will be brought to the hospital for treatment. The Brar and Santosh families will arrive. However, they will be shocked to see that Rumi’s father Mr Yash Baweja, would have strengthened the case against Angad and will see to it that his bail got denied.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 298 29th October Written Episode Update

Angad finally spotted Sahiba in he jungle. While they got together, Rumi was hellbent in taking a big step.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.