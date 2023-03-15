Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) is made to stay in the Brar house storeroom after marriage. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) had also ordered that she would not be given anything to eat.

While Sahiba’s struggles in the Brar house continue, she will face yet another hurdle in the coming episodes. Sahiba and Angad will again confront when Santosh will come to the house to meet Sahiba. As we know, Santosh was humiliated by Angad when she came to meet her daughter. Sahiba will try to expose Jasleen, but Jasleen will blatantly lie and will refuse to have told Sahiba to marry Angad. Sahiba and Santosh will be startled by this.

Santosh’s humiliation will not go down well with Sahiba. She will take it to heart and will challenge Angad that she will make him respect his family one fine day.

How will Sahiba take forward this challenge?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.