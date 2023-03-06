Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) eventually marrying after going through immense pressure from their respective families. Sahiba will have an emotional adieu during her Bidaai. She will ask Keerat to be strong and take care of their parents. Sahiba’s emotional moment with her father will be touching. However, Sahiba will refuse to seek blessings of her mother, and will tell her that she will stop talking to her.

At the Brar house, Sahiba will see an unceremonious entry. None in the Brar family will want to welcome the new bride and groom. However, Daarji will force the women of the house to give the respect and honour that Sahiba deserves as the bahu.

Upon her entry into the house, Sahiba will be told by the ladies to cut her ties with her parents. Sahiba will be shocked on hearing this.

Do you think Sahiba will obey the orders? What will happen?

