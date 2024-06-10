Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Akeer hates Angad; Angad longs for his love

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen dramatic twists with the sudden death of Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). As we know, Amanpreet shot Sahiba which resulted in her death. Sahiba died in the arms of Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria), which has left Angad in deep shock. Amidst this, he has to take care of Akeer, and fulfil his responsibilities as his father.

However, the upcoming episode will see Angad in a tough spot with Akeer not understanding him. As for Akeer, he does not like Angad. He does not consider him as his father. Akeer will tell the family and Angad that he hates him. Akeer will behave rudely with Angad and will tell him that he will only call him by his name. Angad will be reminded of being unruly with his father when he was alive. Angad will, however, muster courage to change the course of action and pray that Akeer accepts him someday.

Meanwhile, the story track has introduced the lookalike of Sahiba, who is seen escaping from the clutches of a few goons, who are headed by a lady.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 527 9th June Written Episode Update

The anti-terrorist squad came to the Brar house to arrest Angad. They told him that Plutonium which was used to prepare bombs, was bought by him. Later, the family got to know that Akeer had used Angad’s credit card to buy Plutonium as he intended to make a time machine to go back in time to be with his mother.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.