Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Akeer’s emotional outburst; Angad performs Sahiba’s last rites

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba’s (Himanshi Parashar) death plaguing the entire Brar family. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) cannot withstand the loss of losing Sahiba. As we know, they had just reconciled and showered love on each other, just before Sahiba was shot. The Brar family worried about Akeer’s state of affairs after knowing that his mother would never come back to him. They kept him away from Sahiba’s body, inside a room.

However, the upcoming episode will see Akeer coming down and viewing the dead body of Sahiba. He will think that his mother is asleep and will try to wake her up. He will also cover her with a shawl thinking she is getting too cold. When the Brar family will take Sahiba for the last rites, Akeer will have an emotional breakdown.

At the last rites, Angad will bid adieu to Sahiba for one last time. He will perform the last rites and send her away. Angad will be shattered but will understand that he has the big responsibility of raising Akeer.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 525 7th June Written Episode Update

Sahiba breathed her last in the hospital in front of Angad. The two of the hugged each other after which Sahiba died.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.