Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad and Sahiba go in search of Akeer; Diljeet feels dejected

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Akeer going missing and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) getting perturbed about it. As we know, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) now knows the truth of Akeer being his son. The Brar family has also got to know of it, and Manbeer has her own plans for securing the custody of Akeer.

However, before that, Angad and Sahiba are put in a pressure situation as the kidnapper knows about Akeer being Angad and Sahiba’s son. Angad and Sahiba together decide to search for Akeer.

The upcoming episode will see Angad and Sahiba leaving home in search of Akeer. They will have their own tense moments during the search where Angad will reveal to Sahiba that he has vowed that he will not touch water or food till Akeer is found.

Meanwhile, Akeer will be shown being kept captive in a room with a man in a husky voice talking to him. Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh) will however worry about Sahiba and Akeer’s future with him. He will be sure of both Sahiba and Angad harbouring love for each other, but showing it off as anger. Diljeet will cry over the fact that he will not be able to be with Sahiba and Akeer. Something will tell him that Sahiba will not return to his house with Akeer.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 483 26th April Written Episode Update

Manbeer blamed Sahiba for hiding the truth about Akeer’s birth with them. She told Sahiba that she would see to it that they take custody of Akeer.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.