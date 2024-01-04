Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad and Sahiba have a difference of opinion

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba’s (Himanshi Parashar) timely intervention saving the Brar Mansion from being demolished by Yashraj and his men. With the proof pointing against Yashraj, Angad and Sahiba got him arrested. However, the big development of Garry having reversed the dealings into Angad’s name came to the fore, which angered Angad.

The coming episode will see Sahiba revealing the fact that she had met Garry, who was having a change of heart. Sahiba will tell Angad that Garry helped them a lot to get out of this mess and get Yashraj arrested. The house will be divided about Garry’s intentions. Many will feel that this is yet another ploy of Garry to get into the good books of his family. However, Sahiba will tell Angad that Garry has indeed changed.

Angad who will be totally against Garry, will find it weird that Sahiba went out of her way to seek help from their enemy. Angad will talk about losing trust in Sahiba.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 364 3rd January Written Episode Update

Angad and Sahiba arrived on time with the needed proof to stop Yashraj’s demolition of their house. Yashraj was arrested as he was found guilty.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.