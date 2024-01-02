Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad and Sahiba have a race against time

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Yashraj Baweja (Hrishikesh Pandey) planning the worst for the Brar Mansion. He has brought in dynamites to get the mansion destroyed. As the Brar family was shocked to see the turnaround of the possibility of their mansion getting destroyed by the explosion, we also saw Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) trying their best to stop it from happening. They succeeded in getting Yashraj’s teammate who had possession of the real diamond arrested. While this was a big success for them, their next move was to get to talk to the judge and bring about a stay order against the demolition of their mansion. However, Yashraj’s men created big drama when they kidnapped the judge and did not allow the judge’s meeting to happen with Angad.

The coming episode will see Yashraj all set to create the explosion that will demolish the Brar Mansion. Angad and Sahiba will be worried as they will not find the judge in his office. A matter of fact will be that the judge will be kidnapped and will be kept captive in a certain location. However, Angad will get to know about the location and will want to save the judge and get the stay order from him.

On the other hand, Yashraj’s men will be ready to get into action.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 362 1st January Written Episode Update

Will Angad and Sahiba succeed in their race against time?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.