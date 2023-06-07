Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad comes to Sahiba's rescue

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen nail-biting drama wherein Seerat’s marriage to Garry and her entry into the Brar house has added tension for Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria). As we know, Seerat has gotten to know that nothing is proper in the relationship between Angad and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). Also, Sahiba’s strong will to continue with her work in the art shop, has put the Brar family against her. At this juncture, Ajeet wanted to sell the shop as the entire clan of shopkeepers in the vicinity were doing the same. However, Sahiba stopped Ajeet from selling the shop.

We will now see how the Brar family will also put pressure indirectly on Sahiba to sell the shop. They will orchestrate a problem situation for Sahiba wherein all the shop owners will plead and force Sahiba to sell the shop. However, a few of them will start to attack Sahiba physically and will also destroy her shop.

Angad who also wished for Sahiba to sell the shop, will get to know of her being in problem. He will run to her rescue. But by the time Angad will come to the shop, much of the content in Sahiba’s shop will be destroyed and the shop will be put on fire.

Sahiba will be devastated, and Angad will try his best to save her life.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

