Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad confessing his love before Seerat with Sahiba being a mere spectator.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) having a misunderstanding that is not resolving. Instead, problems creep up for Angad owing to destiny’s play. As we know, Angad has planned for his second surprise for Sahiba where he wants to seek forgiveness and also express his love for her. The first time, he wanted to confess his love, the news about Garry’s death had stopped the moment from happening.

Now, the coming drama will see Angad gearing up for the big event, but goofing up big time. It will be a breezy night, with the electricity going off at the Brar Mansion. In the darkness of the night, Angad will spot Sahiba who will have her back towards him. Angad will talk about how difficult time has been for them, and how they have understood each other better. Angad will tell Sahiba that he loves her and wants to have his life and journey with her. Unfortunately, the girl to whom Angad will confess his feelings will be Seerat (Roopam Sharma) and not Sahiba. Sahiba will be behind Angad and she will learn about this love confession of Angad to Seerat. For Sahiba, it will now be clear that Angad has feelings for Seerat. However, Seerat will later realize that Angad was confessing his love assuming her to be Sahiba, when Angad will take the name of Sahiba. But by then, a disheartened Sahiba would have walked out of the room.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.