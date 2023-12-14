Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad faces serious interrogation

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) facing the wrath of the police as they are suspicious of him, and have charged him for fraudulence of the diamond. Angad made the grave mistake of posing to be Sunny Sood, as he wanted to know more about the man who resembled him. However, soon he realized that there was no Sunny that existed. Angad and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) also unravelled the truth of Yashraj and Garry teaming up to ruin the Brar family.

The coming episode will now see Angad facing humiliation at the hands of the police. The inspector appointed with the case, by name Megha will be a tough nut to crack. She will arrest Angad for the diamond case and will keep him in remand. She will start questioning him and she will be ruthless in her job. Everyone who knows Megha will alert the Brars saying that she is a very tough cop to handle and will make life hell for the culprits.

Angad will be tormented with the questions of Megha at the police station. Megha will threaten Angad in all ways possible and will ask him to accept his crime. However, Angad will be adamant and repeatedly tell her that he is innocent.

Angad was charged with fraudulence related to the selling of the fake diamond. He tried to explain his part as to why he posed to be Sunny Sood, but all was in vain.

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.