Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad fakes his love for Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) ending his relationship with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). Angad asked Sahiba to choose between him and Garry’s trust. However, when Sahiba continued to tell Angad that Garry had changed, he took the decision of ending his relationship. However, they could not go vocal before their family as Veer and Keerat’s wedding had been finalized.

For Veer, his ideal couple has been his brother Angad and Sahiba. Angad feared Veer losing his love if he announced his decision to break up from Sahiba before his family.

We wrote about Angad planning a big surprise for Sahiba. The coming episode will throw light on Angad’s romantic side as he will dance and sing for his wife. He will also gift her his self-designed diamond ring. He will place her in a palanquin and will take her into their room again.

However, Sahiba will be pained by this fake approach of Angad. In their room, Angad will tell Sahiba that they will pretend to be an ideal couple before their family. However, they will do so only till the wedding of Veer and Keerat. After the wedding, they will part ways.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 378 17th January Written Episode Update

Veer and Keerat’s wedding got fixed. This stopped Angad from telling his family that he was separating from Sahiba.

How will Sahiba handle this phase of life?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.