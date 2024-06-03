Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad finds a way to save Sahiba; Sahiba’s life in danger

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being arrested for the murder of Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh). Akeer saw his father lying dead, and he was going through a shock. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) who got Akeer home, was not able to win over the love of Akeer. Akeer remembered Diljeet and wanted Sahiba. Amidst this, Angad faced the pressure of finding a way to save Sahiba.

The upcoming drama will see Angad getting to know that there was another gunshot that happened at the same time. The police will get another bullet shell close to the body, and this will surprise Angad. However, the bullet with which Sahiba shot Diljeet will be from the same gun that was recovered at the site of the incident. Though the police will have enough proof against Sahiba, the presence of another bullet shell at the place will give clear proof to Angad that there was something more than what met the eye. He will want to find out about the other gun.

Also, Sahiba will tell Angad that before dying, Diljeet took the name of his mother. This will surprise Angad more and he will want to find out who the mother was. Meanwhile, Sahiba’s life will be in danger at the hands of Harneet’s husband. Harneet and her husband will feel that Sahiba saw Harneet at the incident spot.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 520 2nd June Written Episode Update

Sahiba was arrested for killing Diljeet. She was kept in police custody in a cell. Angad met Sahiba and wanted to save her in some way so that she could unite with her son.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.