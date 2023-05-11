ADVERTISEMENT
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad finds Garry guilty

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Garry getting exposed fully by Seerat and Sahiba. Angad will find his brother Garry being guilty.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 May,2023 11:22:07
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) trying her level best to expose Garry (Tushar Dhembla). She instigated Seerat (Roopam Sharma) to use the opportunity to prove her innocence in front of the Brar family. Sahiba sent a letter and Garry’s wedding invitation card to Seerat. Keerat and Seerat arrived at the Brar house. Seerat got shocked when she saw Garry proposing his love to Shanaya.

The coming drama will see revelations coming to the fore with the sisters succeeding in exposing Garry. Seerat will speak the truth about Garry and will tell all that she was genuinely in love with Garry. But he broke her trust again and again. Angad will also realize that Garry is at fault. Angad will get to know more about Garry’s flirtatious nature when he will find out that Garry enjoyed his time with girls at the company guest house.

Angad will confront Garry angrily to know the truth from him. He will get angry that Garry also made love with his own girlfriend.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

Srividya Rajesh

