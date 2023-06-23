Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad gives a pleasant surprise to Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kiara’s truth coming out. The Brar family again finds a chance to accuse Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and question her dignity. However, Kiara exposes the truth and tells her family that Sahiba is not pregnant. Ultimately in the shock that Kiara faces, she loses her child. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba have already been plagued with misunderstandings. Now, Angad’s act of not believing Sahiba does not go down well. Angad is seen apologizing to Sahiba. Sahiba however, is upset that it did not take much time for the family to conclude that Sahiba has done a mistake.

The coming episode will see Angad showing the surprise that he had made ready for Sahiba. He will take Sahiba to her shop where Sahiba will be hesitant to go. However, as we know, Angad got ready the shop and even arranged for making gold designs after getting to know of Ajeet’s skill in that field.

Sahiba and Ajeet will be pleasantly surprised to see their shop being redone. Angad will tell them to accept the shop so that he will feel better in mind. He will also tell Ajeet that he will be making gold designs for Brar Jewellers.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

