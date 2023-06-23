ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad gives a pleasant surprise to Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad giving Sahiba and her father Ajeet a pleasant surprise. Sahiba will be pleasantly shocked to see her shop redone.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Jun,2023 12:19:59
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad gives a pleasant surprise to Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kiara’s truth coming out. The Brar family again finds a chance to accuse Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and question her dignity. However, Kiara exposes the truth and tells her family that Sahiba is not pregnant. Ultimately in the shock that Kiara faces, she loses her child. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba have already been plagued with misunderstandings. Now, Angad’s act of not believing Sahiba does not go down well. Angad is seen apologizing to Sahiba. Sahiba however, is upset that it did not take much time for the family to conclude that Sahiba has done a mistake.

The coming episode will see Angad showing the surprise that he had made ready for Sahiba. He will take Sahiba to her shop where Sahiba will be hesitant to go. However, as we know, Angad got ready the shop and even arranged for making gold designs after getting to know of Ajeet’s skill in that field.

Sahiba and Ajeet will be pleasantly surprised to see their shop being redone. Angad will tell them to accept the shop so that he will feel better in mind. He will also tell Ajeet that he will be making gold designs for Brar Jewellers.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav feels lost
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav feels lost
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj convinces Kavya to return home
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj convinces Kavya to return home
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat and Sartaj take the next big decision
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat and Sartaj take the next big decision
Get a sneak peek of the legendary Rekha in the upcoming promo of the StarPlus show “Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin”.
Get a sneak peek of the legendary Rekha in the upcoming promo of the StarPlus show “Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin”.
Titlie Spoiler: Garv and Manikant get into a spat
Titlie Spoiler: Garv and Manikant get into a spat
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets into danger
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets into danger
Latest Stories
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan’s intervention foils Jahaan’s attempt to connect with Elahi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan’s intervention foils Jahaan’s attempt to connect with Elahi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls Rishi a cheater amidst their argument
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls Rishi a cheater amidst their argument
Tanvi Thakker and Aaditya Kapadia blessed with a baby boy
Tanvi Thakker and Aaditya Kapadia blessed with a baby boy
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi choose to sleep apart on first night
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Prachi choose to sleep apart on first night
Saif & Sara In Ad Together, Saif Confirms
Saif & Sara In Ad Together, Saif Confirms
Meet spoiler: Shlok fights with goons to save Sumeet
Meet spoiler: Shlok fights with goons to save Sumeet
Read Latest News