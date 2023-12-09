Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad goes in search of Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being caught unawares in the trap of Garry (Tushar Dhembla). As we know, no Sunny Sood exists, and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba were dragged into a fake story of him resembling a person named Sunny Sood. We saw how Angad was forced to don the look of Sunny Sood to find him. On the other hand, Garry finished unfinished work with his family when he forced Seerat to get something vital from Angad’s locker. Seerat did the same and got the divorce papers signed in return for the file.

The coming episode will see Garry and his men trying to take an unconscious Sahiba in her own car to get rid of her. In the meantime, Angad will learn from the coach that Yashraj is behind all this. He will find Sahiba missing and will go on a hunt for her. He will trace her wallet and belongings with another lady and will follow the path. As we know, Yashraj Baweja is the master planner and soon Sahiba will learn of this too.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 338 8th December Written Episode Update

Sahiba got caught in Garry’s trap. She was made unconscious by Mannat. Garry wanted to dump Sahiba and took her in her own car.

Will Angad get to Sahiba?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.