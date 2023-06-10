ADVERTISEMENT
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad longs to meet Sahiba on regaining consciousness

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jun,2023 13:45:10
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) getting devastated with her shop being put on fire. She got caught inside the burning shop, and required Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) to come and save her. However, in the process of bringing Sahiba out, Angad got injured when a burning log fell on his back. He soon started bleeding.

Sahiba had a race against time and did not even wait for the ambulance and got him to the hospital in an auto. This act of Sahiba actually saved Angad’s life. The doctor will in the coming episode be seen telling the Brar family that Angad’s wife and her fast approach to bringing Angad to the hospital saved his life.

The coming episode will however see the Brar family leaving after allowing Seerat and Garry to be at the hospital near Angad. Angad will get conscious and will immediately look for Sahiba. Upon not finding Sahiba near him, Angad will get anxious. He will ask Seerat about Sahiba’s well-being and will wonder why she is not at the hospital. He will also look for his phone to call Sahiba.

Meanwhile, there will be a clash between sisters, when Sahiba will come to meet Angad. Seerat will stop her and will tell Sahiba that the Brar family has given her permission to stop her from going near Angad.

Will Angad stay away from Sahiba?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

