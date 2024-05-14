Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad proposes DNA test; Sahiba refuses to join hands with Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) fighting hard to get back Akeer from the clutches of Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh). The transformation from the good samaritan to an obsessed father and lover, has given Diljeet new dimensions as a character. Also the big revelation of him being the son of Harneet has been the turning point, changing Diljeet’s lifestyle altogether. The new look of Diljeet as the rich and aristocratic young man, has added more intrigue to the storyline.

The upcoming episode will see Angad and Sahiba being in a tough situation where they will find it tough to get Akeer from Diljeet. As we know, Sahiba had got the birth certificate of Akeer changed to Diljeet’s name as father, and this is being used as the trump card by Diljeet now. Angad has not been able to prove that he is the father of Akeer.

The episodes to air will see Angad and Sahiba in a spot of bother, with them needing to take immediate action to get Akeer. Angad will propose that he would take the DNA test to prove that he is Akeer’s parent. However, he will again have the dilemma of needing Akeer for this DNA test.

Angad will later, ask Sahiba to announce as the mother of Akeer, that he is Akeer’s father. Sahiba will be adamant in accepting the fact that Angad is Akeer’s father, and will be reluctant in doing so after being sent out of Angad’s home.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 500 13th May Written Episode Update

Angad went to Diljeet’s house and was startled to see his newfound richness and confidence. Angad demanded Akeer, but Diljeet called for the police and got Angad dragged out of his house.

What way will Angad find to get Akeer back?

