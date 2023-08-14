ADVERTISEMENT
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad requests Sahiba to trust him

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad requesting Sahiba to place trust in him. Sahiba will be angry at Angad for hiding facts about Seerat when this will happen.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Aug,2023 13:31:16
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad requests Sahiba to trust him 842790

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Simran being admitted to the hospital after she was kidnapped by goons from her safe limits of her home. As we know, Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) has understood that Manbeer was the one who got Simran kidnapped. However, she has kept this truth to herself and not revealed it to the family. Simran is termed to be critical with a liver failure and the family is worried for her.

We saw how Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) was caught in a tricky position when he got an intoxicated Seerat (Roopam Sharma) home.  Seerat confessed her love for Angad in her inebriated state, which Angad did not like. Now, at the hospital, Seerat will tell Sahiba about this and will also point out that Angad and Sahiba do not have a good relationship.

Sahiba will be angry at Angad. She will try to question him and will ask him why he hid it from her. But Angad will realize Sahiba’s anger and when questioned about being with Seerat, he will tell Sahiba to trust him and be confident about him.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Read Latest News