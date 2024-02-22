Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad safeguards Sahiba from trouble

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) taking Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) to his room and taking care of her. We saw Sahiba having symptoms of feeling extremely cold, having acute thirst etc. Angad found a powder in Sahiba’s room and gave it for testing.

The coming episode will see Angad getting to know from the doctor that the powder given to Sahiba was illegal and that all the symptoms that Sahiba is experiencing, are the after-effects of that drug. Angad will be shocked to know that there is a threat to Sahiba’s life. He will also suspect someone from the house is responsible for Sahiba’s state. The doctor will also tell Angad to be very careful and that Sahiba should not get addicted to whatever she has tasted.

Angad will guard Sahiba even when she is sleeping. He will order all in the house that nobody should give anything for Sahiba to eat and that he will personally take care of what Sahiba drinks and eats.

Angad took care of Sahiba and consoled her that she was safe in his room. Angad worried about Sahiba’s health.

