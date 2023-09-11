Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad takes to consuming alcohol

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad feeling lonely and wondering why Sahiba left him. He will be seen consuming alcohol to lessen his pain.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 Sep,2023 12:06:51
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) deciding to get out of the Brar house and from the life of Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria). She feels Angad has cheated on her, while Angad remains clueless as to why Sahiba is behaving so. As we know, Angad confessed his love before Seerat, thinking that to be Sahiba. However, Sahiba was privy to this love confession of Angad before Seerat, and assumed that Angad had fallen in love with Seerat.

As we know, Sahiba has sought shelter at the hostel of her college. She has settled down, but is sad and upset about coming out of the life of Angad.

The coming episode will focus on Angad’s grief as he will not even know the right reason for Sahiba having rejected his love. He will feel lonely all of a sudden. He will be seen driving his car, without control of the steering. Lost in his thoughts, he will bang his car against a tree. He will also be seen consuming alcohol to hide his pain. He will totally be sad and will not know what to do.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

