Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad to undergo a surgery

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad being in a critical condition after the mishap at the shop, and needing a surgery.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Jun,2023 14:22:41
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being adamant about continuing her work at her art shop. The Brar family will be totally against their daughter-in-law working outside. But Sahiba will refuse to hear them and will tell them that if they stop her from doing her work, she will leave the Brar home.

We saw how an argument with the other shop owners lead Sahiba into a problem situation where her shop got attacked. The people threw out and destroyed all the content inside the shop. A few of them also put the shop on fire. When Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) got to know about Sahiba being in danger, he rushed to save her.

However, in the process, he got injured when a huge burning log fell over his back.

The coming episode will focus on the hospital scenes where Angad will be critical and the doctors will tell them that he has to undergo surgery as his backbone is damaged.

Sahiba will be blamed for the health condition of Angad. Everyone including Akaalji will order Sahiba to get out of the hospital. However, Sahiba will decide to move out of the premise but will sit outside the hospital praying for Angad’s recovery.

Will Angad get safe?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

