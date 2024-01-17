Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad vows to give Sahiba a surprise

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama which has left the relationship of Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) in tatters. As we know, Angad does not like the fact that Sahiba supports the enemy of the house, Garry. Angad had some strong words to tell Sahiba when he asked her to choose between him and Garry’s trust. Angad even talked about his decision to end their relationship.

Angad was about to reveal his decision to his family when the Brars told Angad and Sahiba about the marriage of Veer and Keerat. The family was happy as Veer had proposed to Keerat and she had given her consent for marriage.

The coming drama will see the Brar family putting the responsibility of the entire wedding on Angad and Sahiba. Sahiba will, however, want to tell the family about Angad’s big decision. However, she will also be scared that their separation will hurt the relationship of Keerat and Veer too.

She will want Angad to come out with the truth. However, Angad will change colours before his family. He will hold Sahiba’s hand and will vow to give his wife a big surprise. Sahiba will be shocked by Angad’s new change in plan.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 377 16th January Written Episode Update

What is Angad doing all of it?

