Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad's cries bring Sahiba back to life

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad's belief bearing fruit with a miracle happening where Sahiba will get back to life.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Aug,2023 12:39:26
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad's cries bring Sahiba back to life 844928

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) losing her battle on the surgery table. Sahiba, as we know, decided to donate her liver to Simran who literally had no time left. Sahiba’s health condition put her life in danger, but Sahiba did not worry about it. She promised Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) that she will recover and get back to him. We saw how the doctors had declared Sahiba’s death. This news brought gloom over both families. However, Angad refused to believe that Sahiba was no more. He fought with the ward boys in the hospital and created a big scene as he lifted Sahiba and did not allow her to be taken.

Ultimately the coming episode will see a miracle happen. In the process of falling down, Sahiba will get revived and will hold Angad’s hand tightly. Angad will feel it and will tell everyone present that Sahiba is alive. This will be followed by Sahiba’s breath being felt. Soon, she will be put on health-saving machines and will be monitored.

Angad will be overcome with happiness on seeing Sahiba alive. Angad and Sahiba will be seen having an emotional talk where Angad will show his relief that Sahiba is fine.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

