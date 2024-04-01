Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad’s shocking moment

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Daljit (Yogendra Vikram Singh) being arrested for kidnapping Simran. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) had a fight with Daljit and accused him of kidnapping his sister, even when Daljit kept refuting it. On the other hand, we saw Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) finding an unconscious Simran and taking her to the hospital. Even before she could get to know Simran’s identity, she had to leave the hospital as she got to know about Daljit being arrested.

The coming episode will see Angad soon getting a call from the hospital and getting to know that his sister has been admitted there. He will be at the bedside of Simran, worried for her. In her unconscious state, Simran will take the name of Sahiba Bhabhi which will send shockwaves to Angad. Angad will wonder why Simran took her name. Simran will get conscious and will handle the situation well and will not tell Angad about her seeing Sahiba. Simran will realize that Angad does not want the name of Sahiba being taken at home and hence will stop himself from telling him the truth.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 457 31st March Written Episode Update

Angad accused Daljit of kidnapping Simran. Daljit told Angad that he found the phone in the truck and was not aware of any girl.

Will Angad and Sahiba come face to face now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.