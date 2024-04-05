Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Diljeet wins cycle as prize for his son Akeer

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) having got a glimpse of Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) at the hospital. She also got to know that the girl she saved was Simran. Sahiba was heartbroken and shattered, and the family got to know from her strange behaviour that something was wrong.

The coming episode will see Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh) participating in the cycle race in order to win the first prize of the cycle for his son Akeer. However, he will participate in spite of knowing that he has a terrible asthma problem that can aggravate at any time when he is doing a tedious job.

During the race, Diljeet will get breathless, and will be unable to move the cycle forward. However, his will power will force him to go ahead with his cycling. He will pant for breath, and Sahiba will also come there to take care of Diljeet. Angad will also be there, and he will see Diljeet’s love for his son.

Angad who will be one of the chief guests, will sponsor the cycle for the second prize winner and increase the winner’s cheque to 50000 Rs. Diljeet will ultimately fall down, before the finish line and will get the second prize.

But he will be a proud father, courtesy Angad who made the second prize winner get the cycle.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 461 4th April Written Episode Update

Will Angad see Sahiba?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.