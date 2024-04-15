Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Garry sees Sahiba; reaches her home

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) meet at Diljeet’s house as strangers. However, both Angad and Sahiba were affected by the other’s presence. We saw how Angad indulged in a road accident where he destroyed the wall of the Gurudwara. When Sahiba saved him, he volunteered to get the wall redone by the next morning.

The coming episode will see Garry (Tushar Dhembla) getting worried about Angad not returning home. He will try to call Angad, but Angad will not take his call. Garry will decide to go and meet Angad. At the Baisakhi Puja, Garry will come to the Gurudwara to meet Angad. Angad will be very happy to see Garry.

However, destiny will bring Sahiba in front of Garry. Without knowing that Angad has already met Sahiba, Garry will see Sahiba and will follow her in his vehicle. Ultimately, Garry will also reach Sahiba’s home and will knock on the door. Sahiba will be shocked to see Garry at her house, calling her Bhabhi.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 471 14th April Written Episode Update

Sahiba and Diljeet recalled the challenging night during Akeer’s birth when Diljeet and Sahiba fought against all odds for the birth of Akeer.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.