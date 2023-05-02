Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Garry's wedding gets fixed; Sahiba gets tense

Teri Meri Doriyaann will see Sahiba getting tense with Garry's wedding getting fixed.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) coming to a seven-day deal within which Sahiba has to find out the whereabouts of the guy who trapped Seerat (Roopam Sharma) and forced her to run away from the house. Sahiba knows that the guy is none other than Garry (Tushar Dhembla), and has even told about it to Angad. However, Angad has refused to believe Sahiba. Sahiba is now on the lookout for a proof that connects Seerat and Garry and exposes Garry.

The coming episode will see the Brar house having a reason to celebrate as the family friend Pamela will propose the wedding of her daughter Shanaya with Garry. The Brars will be very happy with the proposal and they will mutually agree. However, Sahiba will look tense when she will get to know about it. Even Angad will not react much to the development.

The show will see the entry of Roma Navani who is presently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, playing the role of Pamela. Shanaya will be played by Shivya Pathania.

Sahiba will panic and will want to get a proof before it is too late.

What will Sahiba do now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired from a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

