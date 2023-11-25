Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Gurleen opposes Veer’s love for Keerat

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Veer (Jatin Arora) fighting for Keerat (Prachi Hada) and beating up the coach who eyed her badly. As we know, in the process, Veer too sustained injuries that also included a broken hand. When Sahiba and Keerat brought an injured Veer home, wild reactions erupted from the family members.

The coming episode will see Gurleen, Veer’s mother questioning Veer why he had to fight for Keerat. Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) will tell the entire story of how the coach had touched Keerat wrongly, and when Veer got to know about it, he went to fight him. The entire family later, will question Veer on his connect with Keerat and why a calm and peace-loving person like him had to end up beating someone.

Veer will then open up his feelings and will tell the family that he is in love with Keerat. This will be a shocker too for Keerat as she will be stunned and unable to react. While a few in the family will ask Keerat to tell out what she feels, Gurleen will take complete objection to the alliance and will drag Keerat out of the house. This will be a sorrowful sight to witness. Sahiba will not be able to understand what is happening. The family will further blame her for playing this act with her sister so that she can get Keerat too married in the same family.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 324 24th November Written Episode Update

Veer was brought home to the Brar house and questions were raised on why Veer had to take such a stand and beat up a guy for Keerat’s sake.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.