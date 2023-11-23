Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Keerat confesses her love for Veer

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Riya Sharma) troubling Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) by calling Angad as Sunny Sood who is her boyfriend. Angad and Sahiba tried to reason it out to Mannat that he is quite famous and his identity is Angad Singh Brar, but Mannat believed that he was Sunny and Sahiba’s love was responsible for Sunny going away from her.

We saw the big drama created at the Brar house during the Diwali party. Now, Sahiba will be hellbent on finding out about Sunny Sood. She will decide to talk to Mannat about the same.

The coming episode will see Sahiba going to meet Mannat and convince her of the fact.

On the other hand, the coming episode will also see Keerat’s (Prachi Hada) truth coming out. We know of Keerat being mishandled by her coach after which she had a showdown with him. The coach has ousted Keerat from the coaching camp. Veer (Jatin Arora) will also overhear Keerat confessing that she was mishandled by her coach before her sister Sahiba. He will go wild in rage and he will go to the coaching camp and will start to fight with the coach. Sahiba and Keerat will also come there and will witness the scene. However, the coach will injure Veer and will also break his hand. In the big fight that will happen between the coach and Veer, Keerat will be worried for Veer’s wellbeing. She will stop him from getting hurt and will in a moment of worry, reveal that he matters a lot to her.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 322 22nd November Written Episode Update

Angad told his family that he was faced with weird situations in Mumbai where he was mistaken time and again with someone called Sunny Sood. Angad expressed his thought that there was a lookalike of his by this name.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.