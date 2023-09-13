Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Rumi making an intriguing entry and loving the sight of Sahiba.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) standing firm on her decision of staying in the hostel all by herself. We saw her parents asking her about the reason why she left Angad and why she is staying alone. However, she told them firmly that Angad did not need her anymore.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report about Harsh Rajput’s entry in the show. He will play the role of Rumi is what we hear. If you have missed reading the story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Harsh Rajput to enter Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann

Now, the coming episode will see the introduction of Rumi, who will be a naive and shy guy. He will see Sahiba while the girls from the college are out for a drawing trip. They have selected a place outdoors in Nature and are asked to draw something which inspires them.

Rumi will see Sahiba out there. Sahiba will be looking for the right spot to sit and draw when she will hear someone around. Rumi will hide himself inside a barrel of colour. He will not let Sahiba know of him being present there. Rumi will get to hear her name to be Sahiba and will be impressed by her name.

It will be love at first sight for Rumi. He will click her photographs without Sahiba knowing of it. He will also call himself Sahiba’s Mirza. When Sahiba will tell her college mates that she is not married and that she is what she is, Rumi will accept that in his mind and tell himself that she is his Sahiba.

Who is Rumi? And how will he enter Sahiba’s life?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.