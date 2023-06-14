ADVERTISEMENT
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba brings Angad home

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba bringing Angad home, after enabling his speedy recovery at the hospital.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jun,2023 12:55:27
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) working relentlessly at the hospital to create a speedy recovery for Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) at the hospital. As we know, the big fire accident at Sahiba’s shop created a ruckus. Sahiba’s life was in danger, and it was Angad who tried to save her. However, Angad got injured when a huge burning log fell over Angad’s back.

Sahiba rushed him to the hospital and even when the Brar family stopped her from being around Angad, she prayed for his speedy recovery. Sahiba and Angad got into a confrontation at the hospital when Sahiba got to know of Angad’s involvement in sending out a buer for her shop.

The coming episode will see the doctors discharging Angad from the hospital. The doctors will praise Sahiba’s efforts in enabling Angad’s quick recovery. Sahiba will want to take Angad to the Gurudwara to offer prayers as a thanksgiving to the Almighty for saving his life.

Angad and Sahiba will return to the Brar house and will get a happy welcome.

Will Angad and Sahiba’s relationship get better?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

