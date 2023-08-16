ADVERTISEMENT
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba decides to be the donor for Simran

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba deciding to donate her liver to Simran. Simran will need an immediate liver transplant to recover.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Aug,2023 13:40:34
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba decides to be the donor for Simran 843117

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Simran being rescued from the kidnappers, but having a major health issue. Her liver is not functioning properly, and she needs an immediate transplant to survive. At this juncture, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) gets a shock of his life when he gets to know about his mother’s involvement in Simran’s kidnapping.

The coming episode will see the Brars in pain as they will see Simran struggling to survive. The most broken will be Inder. He will want to donate his liver for his child, but will not be allowed as he has been a regular alcoholic. Angad will want to give his liver but the doctors will be weary about the age difference that Angad and Simran have.

At this juncture, Simran will get very critical and the doctors will start to test the other family members to get a donor. Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) will go ahead and ask the doctor to carry out tests on her. She will tell Angad that she will donate her liver to Simran. However, Angad will be worried as Sahiba has been weak, having her own health issues.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

