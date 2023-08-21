Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba dies

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) taking the big risk of going ahead with her surgery and donating her liver to Simran. As we know, Sahiba’s haemoglobin levels were down and she was not totally fit to donate liver as there was a scare of losing more blood during surgery. However, Simran’s grave condition forced Sahiba to take the risk. We saw Sahiba promising that she would recover and get back to Angad. However, in a destiny’s play that was cruel, Simran recovered after the liver donation while Sahiba’s condition deteriorated.

The coming episode will be shocking as Sahiba will have a heart failure that will result in her vitals dropping. The doctor will declare her as dead.

Yes, Seerat will be shocked when the doctor will tell Angad that Sahiba is no more. She will be in a state of shock and will not know how to react.

Angad will, however, refuse to believe the news. He will go on to say that Sahiba is fine and that she is sleeping.

The families of Sahiba and Angad will get to know of Sahiba’s passing away. However, they will be shocked to see Angad who will believe that Sahiba is sleeping.

As doctors will make plans to move Sahiba’s body out, Angad will lock himself into the room with Sahiba and will try to wake her up.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.