Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba draws a beautiful sketch of Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) has an art event where she was to get along with a partner who would be her subject to draw for the day. However, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) refused to come, and this made Sahiba sad. Sahiba missed the presence of Angad when all others started drawing their partners. Seerat’s presence brought some solace to Sahiba, but in the coming episode, she will get the utmost happiness when Angad will finally arrive at the event spot.

The coming episode will focus on Sahiba drawing the sketch of Angad and also describing beautifully the emotions involved in his expressions in the portrait. Angad will be bowled seeing her realistic portrayal of him in the form of a sketch. Sahiba will also be praised by the invigilators at the college and also by the other students for the sketch. Seerat who will also be witness to their silent admiration, will not be happy at Sahiba and Angad’s closeness.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.