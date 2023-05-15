ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba feels Angad's pain

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba feeling the anguish and pain of Angad and feeling sorry for it. Angad's justified acts to the revelation will surprise Sahiba.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 May,2023 11:45:07
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the shocking expose of Garry (Tushar Dhembla). The engagement ceremony of Garry and Shanaya actually became the epicentre of huge drama. Seerat (Roopal Sharma) got to know the real flirtatious face of Garry and did not leave any stone unturned in exposing him.

Garry’s intention of breaking Angad’s wedding came to the fore. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) got to know about Garry’s love life with Seerat and got heartbroken. He not only fought with him but also asked Garry to get out of the house.

Later, when Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) decided to move out of the Brar house, Angad stopped her and asked her to stay back.

The coming episode will see Angad being moved by the development and feeling cheated. He will go along with Sahiba to her house to apologize to Sahiba’s parents. He will seek an apology and will express his sorrow over Garry’s acts that have ruined things for the family.

Sahiba will be shocked to see Angad handle the situation so differently, with all justice provided. She will also be seen telling her father that Angad is heartbroken.

Will Sahiba’s presence make Angad’s life better?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

