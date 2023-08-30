Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba getting humiliated by Jasleen, who will tell all in the family that Sahiba's hands are filled with Garry's blood.

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Garry’s death breaking the hearts of one and all in the Brar house. We saw how Jasleen (Gouri Tonk) taunted Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and blamed her for Garry’s death. We even saw Jasleen not allowing Sahiba, Angad and Seerat to take part in Garry’s last rites.

The coming episode will see shocking drama with Jasleen continuing to blame Sahiba for Garry being thrown out of the house. She will not only abuse and humiliate Sahiba but will also hurt her by telling all that Sahiba’s hands are filled with Garry’s blood. She will push Sahiba which will even result in Sahiba falling down and hurting her back.

The Brar family will try to reason it out to Jasleen as they will understand her situation and grief. Sahiba will also tell the family not to make a big issue of Jasleen blaming her. However, Santosh and family will be worried for Seerat’s future and they will decide to take Seerat back home.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.