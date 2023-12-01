Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba meets Sunny Sood

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with confusion being created over the identity of Sunny Sood. However, there have been a few intriguing facts that have forced a few in the Brar family to wonder whether Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) is Sunny Sood. We saw Mannat talking to someone very similar to Angad. And when the person disappeared on Sahiba’s entry, Angad appeared from the place where Sunny had vanished.

The episode to be aired will see Sahiba following Mannat to a cafe. The real Sunny Sood will be shown finally who will resemble Angad completely. The man will meet Mannat at the cafe. Sahiba will be shocked to see a person before her, resembling Angad. She will make a plan to go and talk to them. Sahiba will pretend as though she has come to dine with Keerat. She will pretend as though she will see Mannat accidentally at the place. She will see Sunny and will be shocked. Mannat will then clarify and ask Sahiba whether she is now confused at the resemblance. Sahiba will be confused as to why Sunny showed her his identity and appearance when he was trying to escape from her the other night.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 330 30th November Written Episode Update

Sahiba got into situations where she was made to see that Angad was Sunny Sood.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.