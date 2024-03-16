Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba on a mission

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is on road to take a small leap of a few years. The promo that has been on air has confirmed the news of Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) separation. As per the promo, Sahiba is seen living a new lifestyle with her son and husband (Yogendra Vikram Singh). However, now, all eyes are on the show, as the viewers are eager to know how the couple will get separated.

As per the plot seen, Seerat has been nabbed, and Angad and Sahiba’s treatment was on. Sahiba got the good news of her pregnancy which thrilled Angad and others in the family. The Brars celebrated the good news with a grand celebration in which Sahiba felt weak and fainted. The doctor suggested Angad to take care of Sahiba, as she is weak and frail. The family was ordered not to give any kind of stress to Sahiba during pregnancy. However, Angad kept this worrisome news away from Sahiba, as he felt that would affect her well-being and add on to the stress.

The coming episode will see Angad being worried over the ongoing protest in the vicinity. Sahiba at the same time will be worried over the well-being of the kids at the orphanage as she heard something worrisome when she was there.

Sahiba will be out for a doctor’s check-up when she will get a call from a girl from the orphanage. The girl will tell Sahiba that they are being taken elsewhere in a truck. This will worry Sahiba and she will be determined to save the kids.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 441 15th March Written Episode Update

The Brars had a celebration to welcome the news of Sahiba’s pregnancy. However, during the happy moment, Sahiba fainted.

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.