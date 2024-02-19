Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba refuses to divorce Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) getting into a habit of drinking the drugged water at regular intervals, which gives her a bout of hallucination and mental agony. She has been doing all illogical and crazy acts, with her mind not being in her control.

We wrote about Sahiba walking on the railing of the top floor and wanting to jump down. We also saw Sahiba hallucinating about Angad getting into an accident. We wrote about Sahiba disturbing Manbeer’s party and doing crazy things, hurting all present. She was under the assumption that the family was getting her divorce from Angad.

The coming episode will see Sahiba hurting Manbeer with a knife. She will rebel and tell everyone that she does not want to divorce Angad and that she wants to be with him. This will shock many in the house. Her behaviour and aggressive intentions will be a worry for the house.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 414 17th February Written Episode Update

Angad confronted Veer after getting all the proof against him. He took Veer to the Mongha house and asked Keerat and Sahiba’s parents to punish Veer in any way they wanted.

Will Sahiba be sent to a mental asylum?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.