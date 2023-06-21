Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba spies on Jatin

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the big confusion created by Kiara’s pregnancy. As we know, Kiara, the sister of Garry is pregnant even while she is unmarried. Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) got to know of this at the testing centre. She proposed to help Kiara. She asked Kiara to get her tests done under her name, that of Sahiba. With the blood reports confirming the pregnancy coming home, all in the Brar family feel that Sahiba is pregnant. However, Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) remains confused and even tries to question Sahiba.

The coming episode will see Sahiba trying to set right Kiara’s life by meeting her boyfriend Jatin. Sahiba will meet Jatin and will be shocked to know that Jatin wants abortion and also fears marriage. She will suspect something being amiss with Jatin. Sahiba will be seen spying on Jatin without his knowledge. To her shock, Sahiba will get to know that Jatin is a married man with a little daughter.

OMG!!

How will Sahiba and Kiara handle the situation now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.