Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba succeeds in her mission

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba succeeding in exposing the bad intentions of Garry. What will now happen to her relationship with Angad?

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) has a race against time. She has worked out a deal of seven days with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) during which she has the task of exposing the guy who ran with her sister Seerat (Roopam Sharma). We wrote about how Sahiba instigated Seerat and gave her the confidence to fight her battle by exposing Garry (Tushar Dhembla). Seerat was teary-eyed when she saw Garry proposing love to Shanaya. She understood that Garry played with her.

Seerat and Sahiba joined hands in exposing Garry. They not only stopped the engagement proceedings but came up with proof for what they are saying.

The coming episode will see Sahiba producing proof of Garry misusing girls for his own advantage. Sahiba will also let out Garry’s intentions with Seerat being wrong. We have already written about Angad getting into a confrontation with Garry after finding him at fault.

Now, with Sahiba winning the mission, what will happen to her?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

