Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba succeeds in her mission

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba succeeding in exposing the bad intentions of Garry. What will now happen to her relationship with Angad?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 May,2023 11:35:21
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba succeeds in her mission

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) has a race against time. She has worked out a deal of seven days with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) during which she has the task of exposing the guy who ran with her sister Seerat (Roopam Sharma). We wrote about how Sahiba instigated Seerat and gave her the confidence to fight her battle by exposing Garry (Tushar Dhembla). Seerat was teary-eyed when she saw Garry proposing love to Shanaya. She understood that Garry played with her.

Seerat and Sahiba joined hands in exposing Garry. They not only stopped the engagement proceedings but came up with proof for what they are saying.

The coming episode will see Sahiba producing proof of Garry misusing girls for his own advantage. Sahiba will also let out Garry’s intentions with Seerat being wrong. We have already written about Angad getting into a confrontation with Garry after finding him at fault.

Now, with Sahiba winning the mission, what will happen to her?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa bags a USA proposal from Guru Malti Devi
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Feels The Heat; Says 'Haye Garmi' Along With Cast
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat confesses the truth before Ekam
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida slaps Ghazal
Imlie Spoiler: OMG!! Kairi's life in danger
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav and Akshara derive confidence from each other
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Bhupen gets exposed, Shiv and Ishani’s love story sees a happy ending
Exclusive: Rajendra Chawla joins the cast of Dangal's next
Malayalam Superstar Tovino Thomas On The ‘Real Kerala Story’
Costumes For Imran Zahid’s Ab Dilli Dur Nahin Designed By Tihar Inmates
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki scolds Shaurya for his inappropriate behaviour
Viral Video: When Kriti Sanon revealed real reason why she's single
